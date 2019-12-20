Emergency shelter offer for Peterborough rough sleepers ends due to rise in temperature

Have your say

Emergency shelter provision for rough sleepers in Peterborough has been brought to an end due to a rise in temperature.

Peterborough City Council activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) last week. Triggered when temperatures fall to one degree centigrade or lower for three days in a row, the SWEP offers greater protection to those sleeping rough on city streets.

It is based at Fairview Court in Oundle Road and has beds for 18 people.

Provision is also provided by Peterborough Winter Night Shelter, a project run by Light Project Peterborough, which provides beds at 15 churches across the city.

These two services are by referral from Peterborough City Council.

The addition of SWEP means all rough sleepers will be able to get a warm place to sleep, with bedding and hot drinks.

News of SWEP being activated was released to the media and wider public by the council yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

The Peterborough Telegraph then received a message from a reader saying SWEP was no longer active, which prompted us to contact the council for its response.

A council spokesman said the lunchtime: “SWEP was de-activated yesterday due to the rise in temperature and won’t be open tonight.”