Developers submit new plans for 45 homes in Helpston after ‘predatory’ application rejected

Developers are trying for a second time to receive planning permission for 45 new homes in Helpston - despite the first application being labelled as “predatory”.

Huntley Wood Investments Ltd has submitted new plans to develop land south of West Street with up to 30 per cent (18) of the new properties classed as affordable homes.

Two years ago plans for the same number of homes were chucked out by the council’s planning committee, with planning cabinet member Cllr Peter Hiller describing them as “predatory”.

An offer to reduce the number of homes to 12 was also rejected.

Now, though, new proposals have been submitted. These state that the council should accept the scheme due to the fact the authority lost an appeal in May 2017 over an application for 80 homes in Barnack.

The planning committee had rejected the “inappropriate” scheme on land off Uffington Road but the decision was overturned after it was ruled the council could not “robustly demonstrate” that it had an adequate five-year housing plan for the city.

Huntley Wood Investments Ltd argues in its application that this means the council is forced to accept all applications except when “any adverse impacts of doing so would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits”,

However, should the planning committee reject this latest application it will be emboldened by the fact it won a recent appeal in Glinton after it refused plans to build 78 new houses on open countryside near Lincoln Road.

Moreover, the authority’s new Local Plan, which sets out which areas of the city are earmarked for development up until 2036, is expected to be approved by councillors in 2036 after being accepted by a planning inspector.