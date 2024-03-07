Deputy leader of Peterborough's Green Party Kirsty Knight resigns from council group

Kirsty Knight has left the Greens
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Mar 2024, 16:34 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 16:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A member of Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) Green Party has resigned from her group.

Councillor Kirsty Knight, who represents Orton Waterville, will now sit as an independent. She was the group’s deputy leader.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The party is the smallest on PCC, with just two members left: leader Nicola Day and Heather Skibsted, who moved from Labour to the Greens before the last local election.

Kirsty KnightKirsty Knight
Kirsty Knight
Read More
300 vacancies for jobs seekers at careers fair in Peterborough

Cllr Knight will join Julie Stevenson, another former Green, and Mohammed Rangzeb, who resigned from the Conservative group, as the council’s only independent councillors.

In a statement posted on Facebook, she said: “I hope I get the support as I would like to carry on with my work in the community and hope to get elected this May. Hope you all understand.”

Cllr Knight was elected in 2021 and is due to stand for re-election this year.

Related topics:Green PartyPeterboroughPCCPeterborough City Council