A member of Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) Green Party has resigned from her group.

Councillor Kirsty Knight, who represents Orton Waterville, will now sit as an independent. She was the group’s deputy leader.

The party is the smallest on PCC, with just two members left: leader Nicola Day and Heather Skibsted, who moved from Labour to the Greens before the last local election.

Cllr Knight will join Julie Stevenson, another former Green, and Mohammed Rangzeb, who resigned from the Conservative group, as the council’s only independent councillors.

In a statement posted on Facebook, she said: “I hope I get the support as I would like to carry on with my work in the community and hope to get elected this May. Hope you all understand.”