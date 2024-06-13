Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning permission for The Butcher’s Arms micropub was granted in March.

Peterborough City Council is set to consider an application for a licence for a planned new micropub in Werrington.

Planning permission to change the use of the existing shop unit at 68 Canterbury Road was granted to create The Butcher’s Arms was granted in March.

The Butcher's Arms will be at 68 Canterbury Road in Werrington.

The venture is a joint one between Holli Posnett and Andy Simmonds, who ran The Ploughman in Werrington for many years before being forced to close the premises in January.

The next final stage is for the premises to be granted a licence, which will be up to the council’s Licencing Act 2003 Sub-Committee which will sit on Thursday (June 13) at 12pm.

As per the application, the micropub would sell open and sell alcohol between 12pm – 10:30pm Monday to Thursday, 12pm – 11pm Fridays, 10am – 11pm Saturdays and 10am – 10:30pm on Sundays as well as from 12pm – 0:30am on New Year’s Eve.

Concerns around loud music, noise issues from visitors leaving premises were raised during the period for representations to be sent in but several representations in response of the micropub were also received.

These include that the pub will be an asset to the community, the applicants are knows to have been ‘very positive members of the community’ and have regularly hosted charity events and they have managed ‘previous well-run premises.’

The applicants have already agreed to a number of conditions, including prominent signs asking visitors to respect the neighbours and leave quietly, speakers will not be located outside on in the entrance and that no music will be loud enough to be heard inside the home of a neighbouring property.

Applicant Holli Posnett said that she’s “really excited” to get started and has been “overwhelmed” by the support for the venture.

Her partner Andy Simmons, said he’s “completely thrilled.”