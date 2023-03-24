News you can trust since 1948
Council to create new leisure company which could 'save £1.3m per year'

The not-for-profit would manage services such as the Lido and Regional Pool

By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:46 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 14:47 GMT

Peterborough City Council (PCC) plans to establish a new leisure company to manage services such as the Lido and Regional Pool.

The not-for-profit company would be a subsidiary of Peterborough Ltd, the council-owned company that currently runs those services set up in 2019.

The benefit of this, PCC says, is that it could potentially receive VAT exemption and National Non-Domestic Rates (NNDR) relief, reducing operation costs by more than £1.3 million per year.

Peterborough's Lido would be managed by the new company
The move is part of a longer-term change in the way council leisure services are delivered.

In 2020, the services that were being managed by Vivacity Leisure Trust were transferred to Peterborough Ltd (although the branding was retained).

These included the Lido, Regional Pool, Jack Hunt Pool, Swim Academy, Vivacity Premier Fitness and the Hampton, Bushfield and Werrington leisure centres.

It also includes disability and inclusive sport and leisure facilities.

At the time, an agreement was drawn up that Peterborough Ltd that would deliver these services with a financial subsidiary from the council until 31 March 2024.

The need for this subsidiary to be paid would be removed by the establishment of the new company, PCC says.

Beyond that, more change could be on the way.

In a council report on the new company’s creation, officers note that PCC is undertaking a formal review of leisure services “which seeks to identify a long-term operator”.

The council's cabinet agreed to setting up the new company this week.

But the council must first seek legal, financial, procurement and taxation advice before it can proceed, which it has confirmed it will do externally.

