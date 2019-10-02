Council seeks new contractor for long-awaited King’s Dyke bypass between Peterborough and Whittlesey

The contract for the long-awaited King’s Dyke bypass has gone back out to tender.

Cambridgeshire County Council ditched Kier as the contractor back in July after costs for the important scheme ballooned, meaning a further setback to a project which was originally due to finish in late 2017/early 2018.

The road and bridge over the Ely to Peterborough railway line is much needed as in peak periods the level crossing barrier can be down for between 12 and 23 minutes per hour.

However, that is expected to increase in future years, while new homes being built nearby will only lead to more cars on the road.

Now, the council has published a notice and tender documents which marks the start of the formal process to find a new contractor.

Council leader Cllr Steve Count said: “I’m delighted to see that we’re moving forward – we’ve made our commitment to this scheme clear and this is a key date in our new programme that aims to get this scheme delivered as soon as possible.”

Kier was ditched after the project had seen its costs balloon from an original budget of £13.6 million to nearly £39 million - an increase labelled as “preposterous” by the county’s metro mayor James Palmer and “completely unacceptable” by MP Steve Barclay.

