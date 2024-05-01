Council considering calls to make Peterborough Panthers speedway stadium protected community asset

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An application to designate the East of England Showground stadium as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) will be considered by Peterborough City Council (PCC).

The bid was made by Orton Waterville Parish Council alongside the Peterborough Panthers Speedway Supporters Club in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Julie Stevenson (Independent, Orton Waterville) says the groups’ nomination papers have been accepted by the city council, although it “remains to be seen” whether or not the application is successful.

Speedway fans at an Orton Waterville Parish Council meeting where they agreed to bid to make the stadium an Asset of Community Value

If it is, the stadium would be given ACV status for five years, which can be considered when determining planning applications, including as a reason for refusing demolition.

Demolition works have already begun at the East of England Showground, however, which is undergoing a major redevelopment.

Planning applications have been submitted to build 1,500 new homes on the site as well as a hotel, school and a ‘leisure village’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite the Supporters Club’s objections, developers maintain that motorbike racing can’t continue at the site regardless of the outcome of their various planning applications.

AEPG, agents of the Showground’s owners – the East of England Agricultural Society (EEAS) – says that speedway was already causing a significant financial loss and would continue to do so.

ACV status – if granted – opens other possible options.

These include allowing community groups to bid for assets and compulsory purchase by the local council.