Council considering calls to make Peterborough Panthers speedway stadium protected community asset
An application to designate the East of England Showground stadium as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) will be considered by Peterborough City Council (PCC).
The bid was made by Orton Waterville Parish Council alongside the Peterborough Panthers Speedway Supporters Club in November last year.
Cllr Julie Stevenson (Independent, Orton Waterville) says the groups’ nomination papers have been accepted by the city council, although it “remains to be seen” whether or not the application is successful.
If it is, the stadium would be given ACV status for five years, which can be considered when determining planning applications, including as a reason for refusing demolition.
Demolition works have already begun at the East of England Showground, however, which is undergoing a major redevelopment.
Planning applications have been submitted to build 1,500 new homes on the site as well as a hotel, school and a ‘leisure village’.
But despite the Supporters Club’s objections, developers maintain that motorbike racing can’t continue at the site regardless of the outcome of their various planning applications.
AEPG, agents of the Showground’s owners – the East of England Agricultural Society (EEAS) – says that speedway was already causing a significant financial loss and would continue to do so.
ACV status – if granted – opens other possible options.
These include allowing community groups to bid for assets and compulsory purchase by the local council.
Cllr Stevenson says the parish council and speedway supporters “await the outcome of the assessment in the weeks to come”.
