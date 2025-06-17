Could Peterborough's proposed new swimming pool be delivered alongside a new community stadium?

Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow hopes to see plans for a new swimming pool in the city combined with a new community stadium.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves announced last week the creation of a Growth Mission Fund of £240 million to help ‘expedite’ local projects that ‘are important for growth, including a new Sports Quarter for Peterborough- which is likely to be part of the ARU Peterborough campus.

The council has been working for some time on a business case for an 50 metres indoor swimming pool that could be part of this sports quarter on the site of the former Regional Pool, in Bishop’s Road.

Paul Bristow has called for a new community stadium to be built.

Work has begun in earnest in preparing the final business case for the plans for when the government opens application in just a matter of weeks.

Plans for a new pool in the city have long been discussed, especially with the pending demolition of the previous Regional Pool, which has now been completed.

Plans for a new community stadium for Peterborough United and other events, combined with a swimming pool, was a key manifesto pledge of Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow.

It is not yet known how or if the plans could be linked but Mr Bristow has now written to the Chancellor about his plans.

The letter reads: “We listened with interest to this week’s Spending Review announcements. As Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, I recognise the significance of our region to the country’s ambitions, and I stand ready to lead and support their delivery.

"We welcome the government’s recognition of Peterborough’s potential, particularly your announcement regarding the Peterborough Sports Quarter and swimming pool. This aligns closely with a key commitment in my mayoral manifesto: to deliver a new community stadium, swimming pool, and events facility for the city. I therefore warmly welcome your support and the opportunity this presents for our communities.

“As Mayor, I am keen to use my convening powers to bring together partners to ensure the project’s success and to align it with our emerging Local Growth Plan and Spatial Development Strategy, however, it is not yet clear whether your officials have received a formal business case from Peterborough City Council regarding the swimming pool, or how this project may fit within the criteria of the new Growth Fund.

“To that end, I would welcome the opportunity for my CPCA team to meet with your officials to explore how this project can best be progressed, and would also be grateful for any written advice you are able to provide. This discussion would allow us to ensure it is embedded within the broader growth vision for Peterborough and the region and supports the shared ambition to unlock opportunity, drive investment, and deliver tangible benefits for our communities.

“I look forward to your support in facilitating this conversation and to working together to deliver this important investment to get Cambridgeshire & Peterborough moving.”