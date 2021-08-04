Consultant team appointed to lead Peterborough embankment plans

Posh want to build a new stadium on the Embankment

The team, lead by Stantec and Barton Wilmore, will start the masterplan process in August and submit their final report in early 2022. This will include extensive public consultation over the autumn months with residents and other stakeholders such as ARU Peterborough, Peterborough United Football Club and other organisations.

Last week at a meeting of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority last week, members unanimously approved the awarding of £100,000 towards the cost of producing the masterplan.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “No decisions have been made yet, however, we know there is strong public opinion on differing uses of this land. This is why it is so important that this process is independent, transparent and involves all key stakeholders.

“It’s also fantastic news that the Combined Authority has shown its commitment to the project and awarded £100,000 towards the masterplan process. This shows that Mayor Dr Nik Johnson, his team and I are working together to deliver better outcomes for the city and the county.”

In addition to publishing a non legally binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Peterborough United Football Club and Peterborough City Council in February 2020, Councillor Fitzgerald has now also released a feasibility study on the Embankment completed earlier this year to ensure the process is fully transparent. This along with the MoU does not give any assurances by the council about a location for the new stadium. The feasibility study will be considered as part of the Masterplan process, but does not have to be adhered to. Both documents are published at https://democracy.peterborough.gov.uk/ecCatDisplay.aspx?bcr=1&sch=doc. Once the masterplan is complete, it will also be published online for all to see.

It will explore options to enhance the green space – covering the area of land to the west of Frank Perkins Parkway, known locally as The Embankment and forge connections with the Middleholme opportunity area to the east. It will also look at how best to improve connectivity to the River Nene, city centre, Fletton Quays, Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) Peterborough by promoting cycling and walking as the default methods of transport.

Other issues for consideration will include the future expansion of the ARU Peterborough campus and Peterborough United Football Club’s plans to bring forward a new stadium on the Embankment.

The masterplan will be developed using funding from Government’s Towns Fund and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.