Conservative and Peterborough First leaders to stay on for post-election year

By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 8th May 2024, 17:59 BST
The Lib Dems’ leader is also set to stay on in the role

The leaders of the Conservative and Peterborough First groups on Peterborough City Council (PCC) have been chosen for the upcoming administrative year.

Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West) will continue to lead the Tories, while Cllr Chris Harper (Peterborough First, Stanground South) will continue to lead Peterborough First.

Cllr Christian Hogg (Lib Dems, Fletton and Stanground) has confirmed he will be running for leader of his group unopposed, although the party has not yet held its annual general meeting (AGM) at which leaders are officially chosen.

Wayne FItzgerald and Chris Harper will continue leading their council groups
Wayne FItzgerald and Chris Harper will continue leading their council groups

Labour will hold its AGM next week, while the Greens will hold theirs at the end of this week.

Cllr Fitzgerald has faced questions about his leadership throughout his tenure: when seven members of his group resigned last year, when he was removed as leader of the council in a vote of no confidence and when he lost half of his group in this year’s local elections.

But he says he “continues to enjoy the full support of my group”.

Cllr Steve Allen (Conservatives, Eye, Thorney and Newborough) remains deputy leader as well as both social and press secretary, while Cllr Michael Perkins (Conservatives, Orton Longueville) is treasurer.Cllr Rylan Ray (Conservatives, Eye, Thorney and Newborough) remains the group’s whip as well as head of policy – a role previously undertaken by Andy Coles, who lost his Fletton and Woodston seat last week.

Cllr Chris Harper (Peterborough First, Stanground South) remains leader of Peterborough First, a role he continued to hole while Cllr Mohammed Farooq (Peterborough First, Hargate and Hempsted) led the council. Cllr John Fox (Peterborough First, Werrington) is his deputy.

Cllr Judy Fox (Peterborough First, Werrington) is the group's secretary.

Cllr Chris Wiggin (Lib Dems, Hampton Vale) will remain the Lib Dems’ deputy.

Nick Sandford, a former Lib Dem leader who lost his seat in last week’s elections, will be the group’s chair and able to join their meetings in his role as the group’s prospective parliamentary candidate.

