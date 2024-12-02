Clarity sought over future of Paston Farm Community Centre in Peterborough

Paston Farm Community Centre houses a food bank and community cafe.

Current and councillors are fighting to save Paston Farm Community Centre in Peterborough.

At present, the community centre, located on Hallfields Lane, is one of an array of community centres, libraries, a sports facility and commercial properties owned by Peterborough City Council could go up for sale as the local authority struggles to tackle a cash crisis.

Despite being named on the list on 2023, the future of the centre remains no clearer.

Long-term supporter of the community centre and former Mayor of Peterborough as well as Paston and Walton ward councillor Nick Sandford will ask a question to the council about the centre’s future at the next full council on Wednesday (December 4).

Mr Sandford has provided the Peterborough Telegraph with the question, which will be: “The Paston Farm Centre has for many years provided vital community services to one of the most socially deprived areas of our City. Services it provides include a community cafe and a community fridge, to ensure that local people can access nutritious food either free or at an affordable price. Yet for over a year, the Paston Farm Centre has been under threat of possible closure as part of the Council's Community Assets Review programme.

“So could the cabinet member make a statement on the future of Paston Farm and tell me how the Council intends to ensure that local people can continue to benefit from the vital services that it provides.”

Speaking previously about the importance of the centre while a serving councillor, Mr Sandford said: "We are talking about a place that does so much vitally important work in one of the most socially deprived areas of Peterborough.

here is nowhere like it offering the same provision in the area.

"This is a crucial service for the area and it’s closure should not even be considered and I told the council I will be pushing as hard as I can against it.

"There should be conversations about the future of Paston Farm but not under the threat of its closure.”

Cllr Rafiq said: “For the last month or so I have been trying to reach out to the three trustees to arrange a meeting to no success.

“One of the trustees left last month and one will be leaving at the end of December, leaving one remaining trustee.

“Paston Farm has so much potential and there are groups/new trustees lined up that are enthusiastic to get involved. The centre needs a new lease of life and I believe we can make this happen.

“Numbers have dwindled (for various issues) despite there being a massive demand in our area and the whole of Peterborough as residents from across the city use this.

“We must work together to save Paston Farm or we risk losing it forever!”