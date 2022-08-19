City council votes to change the way it makes decisions and is governed in the future

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council will be reviewing the way it makes political decisions in the future.

Currently, political decisions are made by the largest political party.

It will now be changing to a ‘hybrid’ model.

Decision-making at Peterborough City Council will no longer be dominated by the largest political party, if given the green light in October (image: Adobe).

This is an important change to the decision-making process at the council as matters would be looked at by members from all political persuasions - not just one party.

Cross-parties involved will also have greater involvement at the ‘pre-decision’ stage and will form scrutiny committees.

Scrutiny committees look at important matters prior to any final decision being made by the Full Council and therefore make ‘pre-decisions', giving their opinion about what the council should do.

Currently decisions are made by the administration with the largest number of sitting members, which is currently the Conservatives in Peterborough with 28 members.

This is called the ‘leader and cabinet’ model.

A governance review seven years ago, between 2015 and 2016, recommended that a ‘hybrid model’ of decision making, with greater involvement of scrutiny committees, should be be adopted.

A working group, which is made up of members of the Constitution and Ethics Committee, will review the work done by the previous group and any recommendations made to change the way decisions are made will be presented to Full Council at a later date.

In effect, instead of one political group making all the decisions - because they have more members - all the political parties represented through committees would help to make council decisions.

Scrutiny committee members will also have the right to ask officers to bring reports back to them at their next available meeting to be reviewed before it's considered at Full Council.

The Full Council, involving all 60 councillors, meets approximately six times a year.