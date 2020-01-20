Children’s safeguarding improves in Peterborough - but future forecast less optimistic

A new report shows that standards of children’s safeguarding in Peterborough has improved in 2018/19 - but the forecast for the coming year is not good.

Presenting the findings to the members of the city council’s Children’s and Education Scrutiny Committee, Jo Proctor, head of service for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Safeguarding Services Partnership (CPCSP), said: “We’ve had mixed results in 2018/19 – but on the whole they’ve been mostly improved.

Child care

“However, I’m not going to come back here next year to report on similar outcomes for 2019/20 because early indications are that they’re not going to be as good.”

Addressing the committee, Ms Proctor went on to say: “Our children change year on year – we don’t have the same cohort each time.

“Different children come in at different stages of their care careers, and if a child comes in at five and hasn’t had the benefits of an early nurture then we have to start right back at the beginning.

“This is very much what we are seeing for the coming year, that children have needs which we can address but that early years nurturing is missing and so the entire process takes longer, costs more money and is prone to failure if the child doesn’t open up to respond.

“So we focus very much on the ‘soft skills’, and yes while we want them to achieve at each of the key stages of their development, it’s so important to us that they make social skills improvements and they’re able to clear their heads in order to learn.

“A child sitting in a classroom in a literacy lesson may have only come into care two or three weeks previously so they’ll be thinking about their mother, their carer, their home if they’ve had one, in fact anything except the learning process before them – they’re simply not going to have head space to learn.

“So, one of the initiatives we’ve embarked on is raising the awareness in Peterborough schools of the concept of ‘attachment’.

“If a child hasn’t had an early attachment to a parent then they’re going to find it very difficult to attach to any adult, including teachers as they grow older.

“We’ve launched our Attachment Awareness schools program, and at the moment we’re running the pilot through 12 schools in Peterborough where we want everybody involved in the learning process, from the caretaker, on-site manager through to lunchtime supervisors, to understand that just because a child is kicking off in the playground it isn’t necessarily because they want to kick off, it may be because they are distressed, anxious and in a place where they just have no other way to react.

“This will be a really important development in our schools, a way to understand the issues that children in care face, and hopefully go towards improving the outcomes for them.”

The report focuses on significant changes in safeguarding policy to include wider child criminal exploitation.

While there is still a need for child sexual exploitation work to be carried out, this is now coupled with new policies on child incorporation into gangs and the county lines drugs business that actively recruits children as young as nine and 10.

The report says: “Extensive mapping has taken place across both authority areas to understand the scale of the issue and to combine multi-agency intelligence and information so that an implemented response plan appropriate to the risk be identified.”

The Missing Exploited and Trafficking Hub (MET) now sits across both authority areas with all children deemed to be at significant risk discussed sooner and with plans scrutinised to ensure that every opportunity is taken to reduce that risk.

During 2018/19 considerable success was achieved through the creation of Effective Support Workshops and especially the Lived Experiences of the Child programs.

Both of these have been carried forward to 2019/20, with local case findings showing often repetitive themes from children who found themselves bounced from agency to agency unable to form a solid or trusting relationship with any of them.

Cllr Lucinda Robinson (Labour and Co-operative, Ravensthorpe_ was particularly concerned about the staffing levels at the CPCSP and said: “I see from your report that your child psychologist has been seconded to your team, which is already very short on staff, so do you think this affects your effective outcomes with these already needy children if they cannot communicate with a familiar face each time they are being helped?”

Ms Proctor replied: “Well, the good news is our seconded psychologist is now permanent at least for the next year while we have funding through Pupil Premium.

“But yes I know we have the axe hanging over us if the Government will not provide continued funding of Pupil Premium so that staff levels could be nearer to where I would like them to be.

“At the moment we have four staff, including myself, and we supplement that through Pupil Premium; but if that funding goes we’ll have to re-think staffing levels again.

“This is why part of our challenge for 2019/20 is to encourage and support schools with levels of care and understanding of the needs these children have so that I and my staff don’t have to cover that ground as well.

“Part of our role as trainers is to ensure that carers and social workers will also have the right questions in their toolbox to be able to challenge schools thereby getting the very best outcomes for the children who need them.”

Members thanked the team for their presentation and continued good work.

Robert Alexander, Local Democracy Reporting Service