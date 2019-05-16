Cambridgeshire backs taking more action to tackle ‘climate and environment emergency’

Cambridgeshire County Council has unanimously supported a proposal to explore ways it can take direct action on environmental and climate change as it accepted the world is facing a “climate and environment emergency”.

A motion put before Full Council by Cllr Steve Count, leader of the council, said that the council had a responsibility as a ‘caretaker’ of the environment for future generations.

Cllr Count said: “People of all ages, all walks of life and all social and economic backgrounds in Cambridgeshire are becoming increasingly concerned they will leave or inherit an environment that is irreparably damaged, forcing others to live with the consequences of the decisions we make today.”

Cllr Count recommended that the council worked with partners, the private sector and representatives of young people - who had recently demonstrated their concern about the environment outside Shire Hall - to develop more ambitious plans and use the council’s influence to encourage others to do the same.

During the meeting he agreed with Cllr Susan Van der Venn’s proposal to alter his wording of the motion so its first recommendation includes the words “accepts, in line with the recent declaration by Parliament, that the world is facing a climate and environment emergency”.

The leader outlined the work the council was already involved with, having developed a strategy to reduce single use plastics, a corporate Energy Strategy - which aims to reduce carbon emissions, improve energy efficiency and invest in renewable energy to displace fossil fuels - and a variety of schemes to protect the natural environment and reduce the impact of waste, as well as promoting walking, cycling and public transport.

As part of the motion Full Council unanimously agreed that officers look at all these initiatives and more, bringing together a combined single environment and climate strategy for Full Council to consider within six months.