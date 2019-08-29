Anger at plans for up to 300 homes in Peterborough village of Eye

Plans for up to 300 homes in the village of Eye have been submitted to the city council, prompting anger from local residents.

The outline application from Larkfleet Homes is to develop farm land adjacent to the primary school in Eyebury Road.

The firm said it would also provide land to allow for the school’s development, as well as new access to the school to alleviate congestion at peak times.

However, residents have reacted with anger and written into the city council to express their opposition to the proposed development.

One resident stated: “I live on Eyebury Road and it’s hell on earth currently with the rat run, it’s literally ruining my life with noise of passing traffic.”

Another wrote: “How am I going to get out my street to get to work every day?? Are the council paying for a police escort every day?

“Or do I give up work and the council pay my wages? Because going to work with 600+ new car down Eyebury will not be possible.”

The site was earmarked for 250 homes in the recently agreed Local Plan for Peterborough which sets out the city’s future development.

This was despite protests in the village at the proposals amid claims the school and local GP practice are already full, while widespread complaints were made about traffic congestion.

The decision by Larkfleet Homes to submit plans for up to 300 homes - 50 more than what is allocated in the Local Plan - has also angered residents.

Larkfleet said in its application that more than 250 homes can be accommodated on the site and that a transport assessment “demonstrates that this development can be achieved without significant impacts on the local highway network”.

It is also promising to deliver “a well landscaped development with appropriate levels of open space” should the scheme get the go ahead.

The application is for outline planning permission. If approved a reserved matters application outlining the precise details - such as the final number of homes - would then need to be agreed for building to be allowed to begin.

The decision is almost certain to be taken by councillors on the council’s planning committee.