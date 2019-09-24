Anger after windscreens dumped in countryside

The dumping of numerous windscreens in the countryside has provoked anger.

The items were fly-tipped at Sheppards Drove in Crowland, prompting a clean-up by South Holland District Council which will see if it can gather enough evidence to lead to a prosecution.

Windscreens dumped at Sheppards Drove in Crowland. Photo: @tincanstorm

Gary Taylor, council portfolio holder for communities and facilities, said: “Fly-tipping is not only a blight on our historic countryside but a drain on council resources.

“The incident in question was quickly dealt with thanks to the vigilance of the resident who informed us and our team for clearing it. We will be examining the contents for any evidence which may lead to a prosecution.

“Our message to these unscrupulous individuals is this: we will not tolerate these kind of criminal offences in our district and we will seek prosecution whenever possible. Also, I’d like to thank residents who report these incidents to us and I urge them to continue to do so by using our Report It function on our website.”