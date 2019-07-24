£150k funding renewed for Peterborough schemes supporting families in financial crisis

Two organisations supporting Peterborough families suffering a financial crisis have had their funding renewed by the city council.

KingsGate Community Church has received £105,000 and Rainbow Savers Credit Union £52,000 as part of the Peterborough Community Assistance Scheme (PCAS).

The total grant is £157,000, with the funding lasting until the end of March next year.

Both KingsGate Community Church and Rainbow Savers Credit Union provide specialist assistance to vulnerable clients, many of whom are in financial destitution.

For KingsGate Community Church, it provides upon referral via CareZone essential furniture such as beds, sofas, table/chairs to households where they lack these basic items.

In addition, it also provides the management, food storage and infrastructure support to the network of foodbanks across the city.

Volunteers and staff at the foodbanks and CareZone also provide advice and support to clients, helping to address issues such as isolation and loneliness while signposting then to services where appropriate.

The credit union from Rainbow Savers provides financial services, often for customers who cannot access high street banking either due to a poor credit history or because mainstream banking organisations have refused or withdrawn their services, including access to a basic bank account.

The credit union in Peterborough currently supports around 2,500 customers and performs a valuable role in providing financial inclusion and preventing crisis situations from developing.

PCAS began in April 2013 after government grants ended.

People looking to access the scheme can do so by visiting the Citizens Advice Bureau in St Mark’s Street, off Burghley Road.