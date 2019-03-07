Council tax rise in Peterborough agreed as Labour plans defeated

A three per cent rise in council tax for Peterborough residents was agreed by city councillors last night (Wednesday, March 6).

Budget proposals from the Conservative administration were passed by 32 votes to 20, with two abstentions.

Labour’s own budget proposals were also defeated during a very heated meeting, which saw repeated clashes between the two largest groups.

The three per cent council tax rise will help the cash-strapped council wipe out its remaining £8.2 million deficit for 2019/2020.

However, it means the average council tax payer will see their bill rise by £30.35 a year, on top of rises to the police and fire precepts.

The council has seen its main government grant slashed by 80 per cent in the last seven years to just £10 million, and there is more pain ahead with the authority predicting a £18.4 million deficit in 2020/21 and £20 million in 2021/22.

Labour’s plans, which were defeated, included building 3,000 council houses in five years, a new app where people can request being picked up by a minibus and a £10 million Investment Fund for local business to invest in technology.

The council has set its annual budget over three phases this year as it continually seeks to make savings.

The first stage in July included proposals to set up separate parking and environmental crime enforcement teams.

The second stage in December included proposals to cut subsidised bus routes and save around £1 million from the adult social care budget.

A more detailed round-up from last night’s meeting will appear later at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk.

