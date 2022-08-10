Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council have said they are still working to identify the fault that has caused the Cathedral Square fountains to be switched off for most of the summer – despite the water feature being switched on earlier this week.

During most of the summer the fountains – the centre piece of the £12 million city centre redevelopment more than a decade ago – have been switched off due to technical issues, believed to be caused by a fault with the sensor.

In June, Peterborough City Council said the feature would be switched on ‘within days’ – but it has remained off for most of the year.

There was a brief hope the issues had been fixed on Monday afternoon, when children were able to cool off and play in the fountains in the summer sunshine, as the jets were switched back on.