Council cash office to close

Peterborough City Council has confirmed its cash office will close in March.

The council took the decision to close the office, which is based at Bayard Place n the city centre, last year, saying the decision would save the authority £100,000 every year.

The office will close for the final time on March 14 this year.

Residents who use the cash office are being urged to set up a council tax direct debit at www.peterborough.gov.uk.

Other ways to pay will also be available, including at banks and building societies, by phone by calling 0800 389 1977, or online at the council’s website. They can also pay at any Payzone site.

The council said the cash office had seen a reduction in use of 10 per cent over the last 12 months.