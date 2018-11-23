Council awards four-figure compensation to family after admitting failures over Peterborough deafblind child

Compensation of more than £1,000 has been awarded by Peterborough City Council after it admitted failures over its support for a deafblind child.

The authority has sanctioned the payout after the boy’s family complained to the Local Government Ombudsman which arbitrated on the matter.

A report published by the council admitted it had failed to carry out a specialist assessment for the child and provide “appropriate” services over a four year period.

These failures had a “significant impact” on the whole family.

Moreover, the ombudsman also identified that not all of the recommendations made in the council’s initial investigation into the complaint had been completed with a suitable timeframe.

The council agreed with the final recommendations from the ombudsman and awarded the compensation which is said to be more than £1,000.

However, the exact figure is not being revealed as the council said it might reveal the identity of the child.

The authority stated: “The required level of compensation takes account of the impact this situation has caused the family, especially in relation to the significant avoidable distress, uncertainty they have faced, harm caused throughout the situation and costs incurred by the family in legal costs and direct payments.

“As part of the recommendation, the local authority has put together an action plan to review procedures for deafblind children in Peterborough to ensure this situation does not occur again. This action plan has been accepted by the Local Government Ombudsman.”

The ombudsman cannot make authorities follow its recommendations. However, if the council was to disagree with the recommended remedy the ombudsman may be required to write a formal report in response to this.

Where a formal report against a council is issued, the ombudsman will make this public unless there are special reasons not to.