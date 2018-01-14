Council agrees £4m deal for 29 homes to tackle homelessness

Have your say

Further details of a £34 million spending splurge to tackle the rising numbers of homelessness families in Peterborough have been revealed.

A report for Peterborough City Council’s cabinet meeting on Monday indicates that an estimated 250 new homes are to be bought before being rented out by the city’s largest housing association Cross Keys Homes.

That figure will include securing 29 “units of accommodation” at Midland Road in West Town, with a price provisionally agreed with the seller.

The cabinet will now sign off on the £4 million deal on Monday.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported in December on the £34 million spending plans, but details of the Midland Road purchases have only been made public in the past week.

Speaking to the PT previously, council leader Cllr John Holdich said purchasing new homes would help alleviate homelessness in Peterborough, adding: “Long-term as well we’ve got to get people who are homeless into full tenancy.

“We’ve got lots of ideas which will come to fruition.”

During 2016/17 the council experienced a 43 per cent increase in homelessness presentations.

It currently has around 350 households being put up in temporary accommodation.

The council is forecasting that the increased use of temporary accommodation will cost it an extra £5.7 million a year by 2020/21.

However, if it successfully buys 250 homes that would reduce the extra financial burden to £1.7 million a year.