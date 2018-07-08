Controversial 80 home plan in Peterborough given ‘reluctant’ final approval

An 80-home application previously described as “predatory” has been given the final go ahead.

The homes can now be built on land off Uffington Road in the village of Barnack despite fierce opposition from local residents who filed into the Town Hall on Tuesday to voice their anger against the plans.

The application had been thrown out by Peterborough City Council’s planning committee in April 2016 due to fears it would have a “harmful impact on the character and appearance of the Barnack Conservation Area.”

MP Shailesh Vara had also campaigned against the plans.

However, Gladman Developments successfully argued on appeal that the council could not “robustly demonstrate” that it had an adequate five-year housing plan for the city, so the decision was overturned.

The application has now been taken over by Linden Homes which has submitted details for matters which had yet to be finalised, including the appearance, landscaping and layout of the development.

Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting Georgina McCrae, associate town planner for Linden Homes, sought to assure the villagers that developers would consult with them on an individual basis about their specific concerns.

She added: “We believe that these designs are sympathetic to a setting of this nature.”

However, Michael Baumber of Paynes Field said that the eastern boundary of the development would come very close to long-established planting and fencing, while St. John Burkett of Bainton Road pointed out that residents in one house would be overlooked by five new properties.

Committee member Cllr Peter Hiller said he was pleased there would be 26 new affordable homes, but added: “I think 80 houses on the site is far too dense. I therefore reluctantly endorse the application.”

Cllr Graham Casey also “reluctantly” endorsed the application on the basis that Lindem Homes talk to the villagers about their concerns. Plans to introduce a new pathway to the south of the site, which would relieve congestion to the entrance and exit, will need to be submitted in a new application, it was stated.