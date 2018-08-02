Conservatives seek to regain control of Peterborough City Council as voters go to polls in by-election

A Peterborough City Council by-election takes place today for the vacant seat in Orton Longueville.

Victory for the Conservatives would give the party its majority on the 60 seat council back following the resignation of June Bull for health reasons.

Former cabinet member for waste and street scene Gavin Elsey, who lost his Orton Waterville seat in May’s local elections, is the Conservative candidate.

Mr Elsey is up against: Heather Skibsted (Labour and Co-Operative), Daniel Gibbs (Liberal Democrats), Alex Airey (Greens) and Graham Whitehead (UKIP).

The result of the by-election will be online tonight at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk.

Orton Longueville currently has two Conservative councillors - Cllr Irene Walsh and Cllr Graham Casey.