Conservatives regain control of Peterborough City Council after by-election win

The Conservatives have regained control of Peterborough City Council after winning a by-election for the vacant seat in Orton Longueville.

Former cabinet member Gavin Elsey made a quick return to the council following his shock defeat in May's local elections where he lost his Orton Waterville seat to the Green Party.

The victory for Mr Elsey, who previously held the portfolio for waste and street scene at the council, means the Conservatives now hold 31 of the 60 seats on the authority, a large lead over the Labour group which has 14 councillors.

Mr Elsey defeated teacher Heather Skibsted from Labour who for the second time in a few months was a runner-up in the ward.

Voting took place at the Town Hall, with Mr Elsey coming first by 56 votes.

The Liberal Democrats came third, ahead of the Greens and UKIP.

Gavin Elsey (front and centre) celebrates his win with fellow Conservatives

UKIP had held a seat in Orton Longueville until May when Cllr Irene Walsh won it for the Conservatives, who now hold all three seats in the ward.

Tonight's by-election took place following the resignation of June Bull for health reasons.

The next scheduled local elections are in May next year when 20 seats are being contested.

The rest of the council consists of seven Liberal Democrats, three from Werrington First, two independents and a single councillor each from UKIP, the Green Party.and the Liberal Party.

The Conservatives celebrate victory at the Town Hall

RESULT

Gavin Elsey (Conservatives) - 713

Heather Skibsted (Labour and Co-operative) - 657

Daniel Gibbs (Lib Dems) - 237

Votes being counted at the Town Hall

Alex Airey (Greens) - 201

Graham Whitehead (UKIP) - 143

Turnout: 25.92%