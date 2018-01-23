Conservative Stamford MP tells Prime Minister to ‘raise her game’ in Twitter blast

The MP for Stamford has told Theresa May to “raise her game” after blasting the Prime Minister on Twitter.

Former Conservative minister Nick Boles poured scorn on the Government’s “lack of ambition” and criticised its efforts on housing, the NHS and the release of black cab rapist John Worboys,

He tweeted: “There is a timidity and lack of ambition about Mrs May’s Government which means it constantly disappoints. Time to raise your game, Prime Minister. #worboys #HousingCrisis #NHSfunding #etcetc.”

Mr Boles, the MP for Grantham and Stamford, was last in the Government in July 2016 as a minister in the business and education departments.

Since his critical tweet of the Prime Minister and her government he has retweeted other critical tweets from Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs about Mrs May’s actions on the NHS.

And in another one of his own tweets he added: “This is not a time for business as usual on funding of NHS and social care.”