Conservative Peterborough MP candidate hands in petition calling for more community parking spaces

The Conservative MP candidate for Peterborough has handed in a petition calling for more parking spaces in Ravensthorpe.

The petition, which has more than 230 signatures, was started by Paul Bristow, Angie Fenner, chair or Ravensthorpe Residents’ Association, and city councillor for Ravensthorpe Gul Nawaz after they were contacted by residents demanding action.

Parking is at a premium in the area, according to Mr Bristow, with more car users and people coming in to visit Peterborough City Hospital.

He said: “I have been contacted by scores of residents who tell me stories about being cars being blocked in, emergency services not being able to drive down the streets due to double parking and vandalism as tempers flare.

“We need a bit of imagination and attention from the council. I am sure they could come to Ravensthorpe, conduct a study and find many spaces by using muddy unused spaces. I want positive engagement with the council but residents have had enough. They demand action.

“The petition will remain open and the more people sign the better.”

Ms Fenner, who is standing for the Conservatives in Ravensthorpe in May’s city council elections, said: “I have lived here for 10 years and have seen tempers flare and even fights over parking spaces. There are too many cars and not enough spaces. Something needs to be done. I hope we get a positive response from the council.”

Cllr Nawaz said: “This has been consistently the number one issue in my inbox from Ravensthorpe residents over the last few months, but I know it has been going on much longer. I shall write to officers at the Town Hall and ask for a study to find more spaces.”

To sign the petition, visit: https://www.paulbristow.org.uk/campaigns/parking-petition-ravensthorpe.