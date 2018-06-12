Conservative Peterborough city councillor resigns

A Conservative Peterborough city councillor has resigned for health reasons.

June Bull has resigned her Orton Longueville seat, meaning the Conservatives now hold 30 of the 59 seats which have been filled.

However, that total could return to 31 out of 60 seats if the party wins a by-election, the date of which has yet to be set.

The Tories gained control of the council in May’s local elections.

Mrs Bull said her resignation was due to the ill health of both herself and husband Vernon.

She told the Peterborough Telegraph: “I agonised over the finality of my decision which has political ramifications, but these ultimately must be secondary to the health and well-being of Vernon and myself.

“Over a year ago Vernon suffered three massive heart attacks (two in the same day) and my cancer is not in remission until 2020.

“I have really enjoyed working with my colleagues plus all those from across the political spectrum and really admire the absolute professionalism of officers. I hope I have made some impact in certain areas by moving things forward.

“Naturally, I will miss the various committees, being a council representative on Vivacity and Armed Forces Partnership Board etc - but more especially helping residents. However, I must be sensible and heed the advice of our respective medical professionals.

“Politics has been my whole life (central government for 39 years and local government for just over two years) but it’s time for me to put myself, family and friends first.

“I have been overwhelmed with words of gratitude and kindness from councillors of all parties, representatives from outside bodies and officials alike.

“It was a hard decision to make but ultimately the right one for me at this time.”

Mrs Bull, who will remain a parish councillor and continue with her community work, was elected onto the council in May 2016 having previously worked as a civil servant and EU Trade Delegate to the Association of South East Asian Nations.

She was also a founding member of the Peterborough Local History Society and has co-authored a number of local history publications.

When the basic allowance for councillors rose by £2,100 in April 2017, Mrs Bull gave the entirety of her increase to St John the Baptist church in Cathedral Square which she is an active member of.

Deputy leader of the council’s Labour group Cllr Richard Ferris tweeted that it was “sad to lose an honest, principled and fair Cllr.”

Fellow Labour councillor Matthew Mahabadi tweeted: “Agreed, a good and thoughtful person, irrespective of party politics.”

Green councillor Julie Howell said: “I am deeply saddened. Politics aside, there are few enough role models to aspire to and I have learned a great deal at her feet. I feel for the residents of her ward as well as I know how hard she works for them.”

Before Mrs Bull’s resignation all three Orton Longueville seats were filled by Conservatives. UKIP had held one of the seats before losing it to Cllr Irene Walsh in May.