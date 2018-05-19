Concern at 280 home plan in Eye

Nearly 300 new homes in Eye could cause major disruption to local infrastructure, a councillor has claimed.

Larkfleet Homes have revealed they are planning on building a new 280 home development in the village.

The homes, set to the east of Eyebury Road, would range from one to four bedroom properties, with the developer promising ‘some of the homes would be affordable to assist those struggling to get onto the property ladder.”

However, cllr Steve Allen, who represents the Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward for Peterborough City Council, said he was concerned about the impact the new homes would have if they were given planning permission.

He said: “I think the developer is jumping the gun a bit - the local plan has not been approved yet, and they have stuck in extra homes compared to the plan.

“I think there are concerns about the impact the homes will have on the area - there is limited space at the doctors’ surgery, for example, and the roads will struggle - we have to make sure we have all the right infrastructure in place.

“I know people have moved to new developments in Eye recently, and enjoy living here, but residents feel like Eye has had its share of new homes already.”

Cllr Allen urged all residents to visit an exhibition showing the plans, which will take place next week. The exhibition, open to all residents, will be held at Eye Primary School on Tuesday, May 22 between 5pm and 8pm.

Members of the development project team will be on hand at the exhibition to answer questions about the proposals and people will also be able to complete a feedback form with their comments.

A letter about the new proposals has also been distributed to residents.

Mark Mann, planning director at Larkfleet Homes, said: “There is both a national and local need for new homes. The site has been allocated for housing by Peterborough City Council in the submission version of its new local plan and is key to helping meet housing needs in the area.

“The new development in Eye would provide much-needed housing and we are keen to consult with local residents on these proposals.

“We would like to encourage people to attend the public exhibition on May 22 where they can ask questions and provide us with their feedback.”

The proposed plans are also available to view online at www.larkfleetplanning.co.uk/eye.