Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald with Peterborough MP Paul Bristow at the election count on Thursday (May 5).

Councillor Fitzgerald was selected by his colleagues in the Conservative group following the group’s AGM last night (May 9).

Cllr Fitzgerald took over from long-serving John Holdich as Council Leader in May last year.

In last week’s elections, the party held its ground on the council, starting and ending the night on 28 seats, three short of a majority. A loss to Labour in North ward was cancelled out by a gain in Ravensthorpe from former Labour councillor turned independent Ed Murphy. Cllr Fitzgerald described this as a positive result for the group.

Should the Conservative group take control of the city council, Cllr Fitzgerald will almost certainly continue on as council leader.

He said: “I’m pleased and extremely grateful to colleagues for their support after having been re-elected uncontested as the Leader of the Conservative Group on Peterborough City Council - it’s challenging at times but I will continue to do my best to deliver for the people of Peterborough.”