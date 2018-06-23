Clean air summit invite for Peterborough City Council

Peterborough City Council took part in a ‘clean air summit’ in London on Wednesday to learn more about government policy and share best practices with other local authorities.

Discussions during the meeting included last year’s announcement by the Government that the sale of new, non-hybrid diesel and petrol cars would be banned by 2040.

Charlotte Palmer, group manager for transport and environment at the council, joined officers from across the country in attending the event.

She said: “We were looking to see what the Government want to do and what we may or may not be able to do to supplement that at local level.”

She added: “We’re looking at setting up a cross-party task and finish group to understand air quality challenges and the opportunities for Peterborough.

“We want to do a bit more work behind the scenes then make the right policy decisions locally.”