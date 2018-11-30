Chief finance officer at Peterborough’s mayoral authority dismissed for ‘misleading comments about funding’

The chief finance officer at Peterborough’s mayoral authority has been dismissed.

Karl Fenlon was removed from his interim role at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CA) at 9am this morning, according to metro mayor James Palmer, although the Peterborough Telegraph was informed he had left his role at 7.30am.

He was the fourth person to hold the key position at the public body since it was set up 20 months ago.

Mayor Palmer accused Mr Fenlon of misleading the CA’s board and scrutiny committee about funding for major projects.

Mr Fenlon had warned on Monday that the CA could ‘run out of money’ unless urgent changes are made to the way it spends its budget.

He had said: “The authority has far too many major projects running already, and we need to refocus our priorities or the funding for some of these will run out by 2023. We need to focus on the deliverable rather than the aspirational.”

The CA is responsible for major transport and infrastructure projects in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, including the delivery of the new University of Peterborough and the dualling of the A47.

A CA spokeswoman said: “Mr Fenlon has been given a notice period of a month as per the terms of his temporary contract. No compensation payment is in question.

“It will be a month’s pay and but he will not be required to serve it.”

The payment will be approximately £12,500.

