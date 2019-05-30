Candidates face-off at Peterborough by-election hustings - IN PHOTOS

Eight candidates faced-off at a hustings for the upcoming by-election in Peterborough.

Mike Greene (Brexit Party), Lisa Forbes (Labour), Beki Sellick (Liberal Democrats), Patrick O’Flynn (SDP), Joseph Wells (Green Party), Paul Bristow (Conservative), Peter Ward (Renew) and John Whitby (UKIP) debated for two hours at St John’s church in Cathedral Square on Tuesday evening. The debate was delayed due to the leader of the Christian Peoples Alliance, Sid Cordle, loudly imploring organisers to allow his party’s candidate Tom Rogers to join the panel. However, this was rejected, and further protestations led to him being escorted out. The other candidates not invited to take part were: Dick Rodgers (Common Good), Stephen Goldspink (English Democrats), Alan “Howling Laud” Hope (Monster Raving Loony Party), Bobby Smith (independent), Andy Moore (Peterborough People’s Party) and Pierre Kirk (UK EU Party). Photographer Terry Harris captured the action. To read a report from the evening visit the Peterborough Telegraph website.

Peterborough by-election hustings at St John's church Mike Greene

Peterborough by-election hustings at St John's church Paul Bristow

Peterborough by-election hustings at St John's church Lisa Forbes

Peterborough by-election hustings at St John's church The hustings in action

