Candidates announced for Peterborough City Council by-election

Candidates have been announced for a Peterborough City Council by-election.

Former cabinet member for waste and street scene Gavin Elsey, who lost his seat in May’s local elections, is seeking a return to the council through the vacant Orton Longueville seat which needs filling following the resignation of June Bull for health reasons.

Candidates Heather Skibsted, Gavin Elsey and Alex Airey

Conservative Mr Elsey previously represented Orton Waterville, and should he win the by-election on Thursday, August 2 it would given his party a majority on the council.

He wrote on Facebook that he had grown up in the ward, adding: “I am really looking forward to being able to use my 10 years experience as a councillor and cabinet member to make a difference to the lives and environment for the people who live in this great part of our city.”

Standing against Mr Elsey is local teacher Heather Skibsted who stood previously in the same ward in the May election, coming second by 120 seats to Cllr Irene Walsh.

Heather said: “I got to know the people of Orton Longueville very well during the last election: I am pleased and honoured to be standing again in the same place.

“This by-election represents a big opportunity for the people of Orton Longueville to say that they are no longer satisfied with how things are run in their ward.

“They deserve better public services, improved parking facilities, cleaner neighbourhoods and more effective policing. They deserve a councillor who will present their concerns to the council and won’t take ‘no’ for an answer.

“I look forward to meeting more people on the doorstep and making the case for Labour.”

The third announced candidate is Orton Waterville and Orton Longueville parish councillor Alex Airey who will hope to become the second Green Party representative on the authority.

Alex (40) of Stagsden in Orton Goldhay works at Peterborough Regional College.

Current Green city councillor Julie Howell said: “He has accompanied me on more litter picks that I can remember, and dedicates a few hours ever Saturday to help me to do outreach work in my ward.

“His thoughtfulness and willingness to put other people before himself make him very easy to work with and I confess that I have come to rely on him.”

Orton Longeville currently has two Conservative councillors - Cllr Walsh and Cllr Graham Casey.