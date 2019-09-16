Cambridgeshire council granted planning permission to move to £18 million new home

Cambridgeshire County Council have been granted planning permission to move to it’s new £18 million home.

The council will be moving away from Shire Hall in Cambridge, to a new base in Alconbury Weald

It is hoped they will break ground at the new site in late autumn this year.

The new two-storey building, which aims to be ‘bright, flexible and productive’, will incorporate 350 desks for staff, along with a number of informal meetings spaces and a public reception. Environmental factors such as charging points for electric cars and solar panelling will help the building remain energy efficient and forward-thinking.

The building will house a number of essential county-wide support services, such as Finance, IT and HR, and will be the home for the Council’s democratic functions.

Frontline services will operate from buildings and spaces around the county – putting them closer to the communities they serve.

Cambridgeshire County Council’s Chair of the Commercial and Investments Committee, Councillor Josh Schumann said: “I want to thank the officers, Members and citizens who have helped shape our plans over the last 18 months and got us to where we are today. Their effort and input has been invaluable, and I’m excited by the prospect of now going ahead and creating a space that is efficient, flexible and collaborative – one that works for staff, Councillors and the public.”

Deputy Chief Executive of Cambridgeshire County Council, Chris Malyon added: “The decision today is a significant step forward in our plans to be more present across the County, and I’m pleased that we remain on-track and on budget. It shows our commitment to investing in our services and people – putting us in the best position to support our growing county.”

The proposed cost of the new Alconbury build, estimated to be in the region of £18m, will be offset by the Council moving away from their Shire Hall site – a move that is set to save in the region of £60m over 30 years.

Alongside the planned new build, the Council have been investing in their own buildings around the County, including upgrading their IT infrastructure so staff can work in a more agile manner, enabling them to be closer to the communities who need them most.