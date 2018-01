Have your say

North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay has been given a new job in Theresa May’s government following her reshuffle this week.

Mr Barclay, whose constituency represents areas of Fenland including Whittlesey, has been made Minister of State for Health.

He was previously Economic Secretary to HM Treasury.

However, South Holland and The Deepings MP John Hayes has left his role as Minister of State at the Department for Transport.

It is being reported he resigned from the post.