By-election for Peterborough confirmed as writ moved in Parliament

A by-election has been confirmed for Peterborough after a writ was moved in the House of Commons.

The Opposition Chief Whip, Rt Hon Nick Brown MP moved the writ this morning.

He said: “I beg to move that Mr Speaker (John Bercow) to issue his warrant to the Clerk of the Crown to make out a new writ for the election of a member to serve in this present parliament for the borough constituency of Peterborough in the room of Fiona Onasanya against whom since her election for the said borough constituency a recall petition has been successful.”

Speaker John Bercow replied: “Order.

“The question is that I do issue my warrant to the Clerk of the Crown to make out a new writ for the electing of a member to serve in this present parliament for the borough constituency of Peterborough in the room of Fiona Oluyinka Onasanya against whom since her election for the said borough constituency a recall petition has been successful.”

Mr Bercow then held a vote - which confirmed the by-election, which is set to be held on June 6.