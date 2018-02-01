BUDGET: Popular Peterborough attraction could close to save money

A popular attraction in Peterborough could close to save the city council money.

The council is proposing to close Bretton Water Park unless Bretton Parish Council takes over the running of the site, which could see charges for admission.

Bretton Water Park

The water park in Flaxland is open three months a year during the summer but has been forced to close at times in the past few years due to travellers setting up encampments nearby.

The council said it has not yet opened discussions with the parish council, but that it would save £18,000 a year by no longer operating the water park.

The announcement comes in the council's 2018/19 budget proposals which will see more than £20 million of savings made after the authority's budget was cut by the Government.

Bernard Champness, clerk of Bretton Parish Council, said its budget for 2018/18 has already been set, but that "things can change."

He added: "It's a matter of whether the residents feel strongly it's an asset for Bretton."

Other proposals include closing the public toilets at Northminster car park, near the city market, with a "modest reduction in floral displays" which the council says will save £57,000.

The council's budget papers state: "There have been current problems of vandalism and anti-social behaviour at the public conveniences in Northminster car park."

It added that there will still be public toilets available in the Town Hall and at the Car Haven Car Park.

Councillors will vote on the proposals on Wednesday, March 7.

To have your say on the budget, visit: www.peterborough.gov.uk/budget.

More articles on the budget will appear at https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/.

