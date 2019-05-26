Brexit Party wins most MEPs in East of England at European elections

The Brexit Party won the most number of seats at the European elections in the East of England.

The party took three of the seven seats in the European Parliament, ahead of the Liberal Democrats who won two and the Green Party and Conservatives which won one each.

Previously, the Conservatives and UKIP had held three seats each, with Labour holding one.

The Brexit Party took 37.8 per cent of the vote, ahead of the Lib Dems which took 22.6 per cent - a 15.7 increase on five years ago when EU elections were last held.

UKIP, which won five years ago in the region, saw its vote share fall by 31.1 per cent to 3.4 per cent, while the Conservatives fell from 28.4 per cent to 10.2 per cent.

Labour also fell from 17.3 per cent to 8.7 per cent,

Votes being counted in Peterborough

The Greens won their first ever MEP in the region after coming third with 12.7 per cent - a 4.2 per cent rise from last time.

The Tories were fourth ahead of Labour and Change UK, which just beat UKIP.

The elected MEPs include the chairman of the Brexit Party Richard Tice, and chair of the scrutiny committee on the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Lib Dem Lucy Nethsingha.

The UK was meant to have left the EU in March but is holding elections to vote in 73 Members of the European Parliament after an extension was granted until October.

Voting took place on Thursday with results announced this evening (Sunday) in line with the rest of the EU countries.

MEPs are elected through a form of proportional representation which means the number of MEPs a party wins is directly related to the percentage of votes it receives.

The full list of results in the East of England can be found on Chelmsford County Council’s website.

RESULT

Brexit Party - 604,715

Liberal Democrats - 361,563

Green Party - 202,460

Conservative - 163,830

Labour Party - 139,490

Change UK - 58,274

UKIP 54,677

English Democrats - 10,217

Attila Csordas (independent) - 3,230

MEPs elected

1. Richard Tice (Brexit Party)

2. Barbara Gibson (Lib Dem)

3. Michael Heaver (Brexit Party)

4. Catherine Rowett (Green Party)

5. June Mummery (Brexit Party)

6. Lucy Nethsingha (Lib Dem)

7. Geoffrey Van Orden (Conservative)

