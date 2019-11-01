Brexit Party to stand in Peterborough as Nigel Farage calls on Conservatives to agree ‘Leave alliance ‘

The Brexit Party will be contesting the Peterborough constituency at the General Election after Nigel Farage revealed the party is standing candidates in every seat, unless the Conservatives agree to form a “Leave alliance”.

There had been speculation about the party’s intentions at the General Election, and at the campaign launch this morning party leader Mr Farage called on Boris Johnson to ditch his Brexit deal.

Brexit Party prospective Parliamentary candidate for Peterborough Mike Greene

Otherwise, he said, the Brexit Party will contest ever seat.

The Brexit Party stood for a seat in the House of Commons for the first time in June when businessman Mike Greene was selected to fight the Peterborough by-election.

Mr Greene, who also starred in the Secret Millionaire TV series, came second to Labour’s Lisa Forbes by 683 votes.

He will now be contesting the seat again on December 12, as well as Ms Forbes, Paul Bristow (Conservative), Beki Sellick (Lib Dem), John Whitby (UKIP) and Joseph Wells (Green Party).

No further candidates have been announced at this time.

RELATED: Peterborough candidates make early pitch for votes as Commons agrees December General Election