Brexit Party storms to victory in Peterborough at European elections

The Brexit Party has stormed to victory in the European elections in Peterborough.

The new party took 38.3 per cent of the vote in the city, which voted by 60.8 per cent to Leave in the 2016 EU referendum.

Votes being counted in Peterborough

The Conservatives, who came second in Peterborough with more than a quarter of the vote when the last European elections were held in 2014, saw their vote share drop sharply to 10.9 per cent per cent, pushing the party into fourth place after pipping the Greens by 31 votes.

Labour was second with 17.2 per cent (a drop of 7.9 per cent from 2014) ahead of the Liberal Democrats, which rose from fifth place to third this time around after a rise from 4.5 per cent to 15.4 per cent of the vote.

UKIP came top in 2014 with a third of the vote but saw its support collapse this time around - coming sixth with 3.6 per cent of the vote.

Change UK came seventh, ahead of the English Democrats and independent candidate.

Turnout was 35.11 per cent.

The UK was meant to have left the EU in March but is holding elections to vote in 73 Members of the European Parliament after an extension was granted until October.

Of that total, seven MEPs will represent the East of England - including Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

The East of England results saw the Brexit Party win three seats, the Lib Dems two and Conservatives and Greens one each.

After the vote in 2014 UKIP and the Conservatives had three MEPs each, while Labour had one.

Voting took place on Thursday with results announced this evening (Sunday) in line with the rest of the EU countries.

MEPs are elected through a form of proportional representation which means the number of MEPs a party wins is directly related to the percentage of votes it receives.

The full list of results in the East of England can be found on Chelmsford County Council’s website.

RESULT

Brexit Party - 16,196

Labour - 7,272

Lib Dems - 6,491

Conservatives - 4,594

Green Party - 4,563

UKIP - 1,537

Change UK - 1,277

English Democrats - 284

Attila Csordas (independent) - 65

Turnout - 31.33%

Votes cast: 42,279