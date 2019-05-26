Brexit Party scores huge victory in Fenland at European elections

The Brexit Party recorded more than 50 per cent of the vote in Fenland at the European elections.

The party led by Nigel Farage took 11,486 votes out of 22,137 cast (51.8 per cent), with the Conservatives a distant second on 2,901 votes. The Liberal Democrats came third, followed by the Green Party, Labour and UKIP.

Nigel Farage

Turnout was 31.33 per cent.

At the last vote in 2014 UKIP came top with 10,951 votes, ahead of the Conservatives with 6,682.

The Fenland result will form part of the overall picture for the East of England where seven MEPs are being elected.

The full list of results in the East of England can be found on Chelmsford County Council’s website.

RESULT

ChangeUK - 691

Conservatives - 2,901

English Democrats - 189

Green Party - 1,767

Labour Party - 1,270

Liberal Democrats - 2,526

Brexit Party - 11,486

UKIP - 1,260

Attila Csordas (independent) - 47

Turnout 31.33%