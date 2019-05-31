Brexit Party says Gordon Brown ‘fears Labour defeat’ after former PM urges Peterborough voters to turn back on Nigel Farage

The Brexit Party has hit back at Gordon Brown after the former Prime Minister launched a stinging attack on its leader Nigel Farage during a speech in Peterborough.

Mr Brown called on Peterborough’s voters to turn their back on Mr Farage’s “divisive nationalism” and said the former UKIP leader has more in common with French National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump than the “tolerant, fair-minded, outward looking and pragmatic” British people.

Gordon Brown speaking to Labour members. Photo: Terry Harris

The former Prime Minister’s intervention at the Holiday Inn in Thorpe Wood came just a week ahead of a by-election in Peterborough where Brexit Party candidate Mike Greene is the favourite to win a seat which for decades has been closely contested between Labour and the Conservatives.

Mr Brown was introduced by Labour candidate Lisa Forbes and received standing ovations at the start and end of his speech.

Responding to the outspoken attack, a Brexit Party spokesman said: “Gordon Brown has a seriously brass neck. He represents a party that is being investigated by the Equality and Human Rights Commission for anti-Semitism.

Gordon Brown and Lisa Forbes. Photo: Terry Harris

“The Brexit Party does not tolerate anti-Semitism or the negative tribal politics Labour revels in.

“We believe in democracy, fair play and reaching out beyond the narrow confines of the European Union to the wider world.

“You can feel the fear of the success of the Brexit Party in his voice - he is right to be electorally worried.”