Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to hold rally in Peterborough

Nigel Farage is to hold a rally in Peterborough next week.

The Brexit Party leader is in the city on Monday to film a BBC Question Time special where he will answer questions from the audience, then the following day he will be at the Great Northern Hotel next to the station.

Nigel Farage at KingsGate Conference Centre in Peterborough

The party said: “The Brexit Party looks forward to seeing you in Peterborough. We are campaigning for the most important General Election of our lifetimes.

“Join Nigel Farage and key speakers. Doors open at 10.30am for an 11am start.”

Mr Farage is the first party leader to have made a public visit to Peterborough during the General Election campaign, with voters heading to the polls on Thursday, December 12.

People wishing to join Mr Farage at the event should visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-brexit-party-general-election-tour-tickets-82358365087?ref=eios.

Tickets cost £2.50.