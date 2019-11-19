Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage meets Peterborough voters as he takes part in city General Election rally

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage met voters in Peterborough when he took part in a rally in the city today (Tuesday).

Mr Farage was joined by, among others, Mike Greene - the party’s candidate for the Peterborough constituency at the General Election on Thursday, December 12. The outspoken party leader spoke at the Great Northern Hotel before hitting the city centre with Mr Greene where they met voters and, as is tradition, pulled a pint for the cameras, Below are a selection of photos from the day from Terry Harris, while Mr Farage’s comments can be read at https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/news/politics.

1. Nigel Farage rally in Peterborough with Mike Greene Photo: Terry Harris THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

2. Nigel Farage rally in Peterborough with Mike Greene Photo: Terry Harris THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

3. Nigel Farage rally in Peterborough with Mike Greene Photo: Terry Harris THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

4. Nigel Farage rally in Peterborough with Mike Greene Photo: Terry Harris THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

View more