Brexit Party General Election candidate for North West Cambridgeshire steps down

The Brexit Party candidate for the North West Cambridgeshire constituency at the General Election has stepped down.

Liam Round said he was withdrawing his candidacy with "deep sadness" having "agonised" over the decision, but that it had nothing to do with potentially splitting the pro-Leave vote.

Liam Round

Conservative Shailesh Vara has been the MP for the constituency since 2005, and in the 2017 General Election he won the seat with 58 per cent of the vote.

The former minister, who voted Remain in the 2016 referendm but has since championed Leaving the EU, is standing once again at the General Election on December 12.

So far his declared opponents are Ed Murphy (Labour) and Nicola Day (Green Party).

Mr Round moved to Peterborough in 2010 since when he has become a school governor. A former Royal Navy engineer, he has worked in a number of service and commercial

roles within the engineering sector across the world.

The Brexit Party has been contacted to ask if it will be putting up a new candidate.

Mr Round's statement in full

Dear NW Cambs Electorate,

It is with deep sadness I inform you that I have decided to step down from the Brexit Party with immediate effect as PPC for NW Cambs.

Direction is paramount as well as the feeling of being valued and respected, especially given the role I was looking to undertake as a potential Member of Parliament.

I can assure everybody this is not to do with vote splitting or anything reported by the mainstream media and is a decision I have agonised over.

My supporters since my announcement have given me a sense of purpose, it has rejuvenated my faith that amongst an often dark cloud in politics there is a strong united feel of wanting to deliver political change, but it cannot be possible without clarity.

I wanted to enter the world of politics to represent North West Cambridgeshire as I stated in my first ever email to constituents - fairly, truthfully and above all transparently.

I apologise to those who will feel I have let you down, but I assure you all of one thing, this is not the end for me and I intend on reviewing my position within the political sphere with no plans as yet.

Votes count, please use them wisely in what has become the most decisive subject our country may ever witness, but above all make sure the person you vote for will deliver for you and the constituency.

I wish each and everyone of you the best of success in your lives and I am eternally grateful for the support and dedication as well as the trust in selection by the party.

Kind Regards

Liam Round