Brexit Party confirm election candidate for North West Cambridgeshire

The Brexit Party have announced their candidate for North West Cambridgeshire for the next General Election.

While an election has not been called, the Brexit Party have confirmed Liam Round will stand in the constituency currently held by Conservative Shailesh Vara. It will be the first time The Brexit Party has stood in the constituency, which covers the south of Peterborough and surrounding areas.

Mr Round said: “I am committed to the constituency and ask you to reach out with the issues that matter to you.”

Mr Vara has held the seat since the 2005 General Election. In the 2017 General Election he won the seat collecting 58 per cent of the vote.

In the 2019 Peterborough by-election, The Brexit Party’s Mike Greene finished second behind Labour’s Lisa Forbes. Mr Greene has also been confirmed as the party’s Peterborough candidate for a future election.