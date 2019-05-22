Brexit Party clear favourites to win Peterborough by-election say the bookies

The Brexit Party are the clear favourites to win the upcoming by-election in Peterborough, according to the bookies.

The party, which is contesting its first ever parliamentary election, is currently odds-on to win with every bookmaker.

Brexit Party candidate Mike Greene

According to Oddschecker, the best odds on candidate Mike Greene are 4/6, meaning a bet of £6 would deliver a profit of £4 if he won.

Some bookies have his as strong as 4/9 on.

Labour, which was made favourites straight after the by-election was called, are now second favourites, with best odds of 6/4.

The Conservatives, who held the seat between 2005 and 2017, before losing by 607 votes, can be backed on odds as long as 33/1, according to Oddschecker, only just ahead of the Liberal Democrats who received 3.3 per cent of the vote in 2017.

All the other 11 candidates are ranked as massive outsiders, according to the bookies.

The by-election is being held on Thursday, June 6 after Fiona Onasanya became the first MP to be removed by her constituents under a Recall Petition. The petition was signed by 19,261 of her constituents (27.64 per cent), passing the 10 per cent threshold needed to trigger a by-election.

All of the candidates can be viewed here.