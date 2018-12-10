Brexit deal backed by Liz Truss on visit to black pudding factory in Wisbech

Treasury secretary Liz Truss backed Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal on a visit to a butchery in Wisbech.

Liz Truss described Theresa May’s Brexit proposal as the “best deal” for British food producers as she visited a butchery that produces black pudding.

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury is known for championing British produce, famously telling Conservative Party conference delegates: “We import two-thirds of our cheese. That is a disgrace.”

Speaking at the Fruitpig butchery on an industrial estate in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, she insisted the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal could boost the British food industry.

Before answering questions she tried her hand at making black pudding, using a machine to squeeze a mixture of blood, fat, oats, barley and spices into a casing before proudly posing with the finished product.

She also inspected specialty bacons including pig’s cheek pancetta and a smoked streaky which she sniffed, adding: “Very nice smoky flavour, I like that, yeah.”

After touring the preparation area, she defended the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal.

Asked if she could assure British food producers it was the best deal for them, she said: “It definitely is the best deal.

“This is a deal that means that we can continue our positive relationship exporting food to Europe but also give us the opportunity to strike more trade deals around the world.

“I know as a former Defra secretary there’s a lot of demand for fantastic British products elsewhere.

“This company, Fruitpig, in Wisbech, is selling to countries like Hong Kong, Macau, and I think there are further opportunities to do that, so it helps protect our existing business but it also opens it up to more new business.”

Ms Truss was among around 30 ministers sent out across the UK on Friday to sell Mrs May’s Brexit deal ahead of Tuesday’s crucial Commons vote.

She refused to speculate on the outcome of the vote, adding: “I think predictions are a mug’s game.

“What I know though is this deal is, whilst not perfect, a good deal that will deliver Brexit.

“It will deliver the certainty for businesses... and it also does things like end free movement of people and give us power over our own laws.

“So whilst there are issues with it, it’s not perfect, I do think it’s the best deal available.”

Earlier this week a Green Party candidate claimed on Twitter that he overheard Ms Truss having a conversation in a London restaurant in which she allegedly discussed potential successors to Mrs May.

Asked about the alleged comments, Ms Truss said: “I’m not going to comment on tittle tattle.

“The reason I’m here today is to talk about one of the most important negotiations that’s taken place in this country for decades. This is about the future of the country.

“Theresa May has put forward a deal which can deliver for Britain.”