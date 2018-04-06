BREAKING: Candidates revealed for Peterborough City Council elections

The list of candidates has tonight been revealed for the local elections.
Eighteen of the 60 seats on Peterborough City Council are being contested on Thursday, May 3.
The full list is below. Further coverage will follow on www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk.
BRETTON
Jo JOHNSON - Labour
Simon KAIL - Liberal Democrat
Barry WARNE - Green
Scott WARREN - Conservative
Graham WHITEHEAD - UKIP
CENTRAL
Mohammad Ayoub CHOUDHARY - Independent
Louise Catherine COLES - Conservative
Mahboob HUSSAIN - Labour
Jeff LIPSCOMB - UKIP
Alan SUMMERSIDE - Liberal Democrat
Steve WILSON - Green
DOGSTHORPE
Romina CAMMARATA - UKIP
Carolyn ENGLISH - Green
Dennis Peter JONES - Labour and Co-operative
Christopher Michael MOON - Conservative
Sandra RINGLER - Liberal Party
EAST
Stefan CLEMENTS - Green
Samantha HEMRAJ - Labour
Muhammad IKRAM - Conservative
Graham MCMILLAN - UKIP
EYE THORNEY AND NEWBOROUGH
Michael ALEXANDER - Green
Richard Andrew BROWN - Conservative
Christian DEFEO - Labour and Co-operative
Layton Mark MILLS - UKIP
Callum ROBERTSON - Liberal Democrat
FLETTON AND STANGROUND
Karen ALEXANDER - Green
Christian HOGG - Liberal Democrat
Peter David REEVE - UKIP
Chris SKIDMORE - Labour
Peter Huzley SLINGER - Independent
Bryan Andrew TYLER - Conservative
FLETTON AND WOODSTON
Alan DOWSON - Labour and Co-operative
Nigel NORTH - Conservative
David STEVENSON - Green
GUNTHORPE
Cherry BEEBY - Green
Andrew BOND - Liberal Democrat Focus Team
Marc BOYLAN-TAYLOR - UKIP
Emily Kate FISHER - Conservative
Anthony Steven LOCKHART - Independent
Haggai ODEP - Labour
HAMPTON VALE
Marco CERESTE - Conservative
Greg GUTHRIE - Green
Nicola MILLS - Liberal Democrat
Mohammed MUNIR - Labour and Co-operative
HARGATE AND HEMPSTED
Alex BAILEY - Green
Mohammed FAROOQ - Conservative
Callie HARGREAVES - Labour and Co-operative
Chris WIGGIN - Liberal Democrat
NORTH
Shazia BASHIR - Conservative
Naz BIBI - Labour
Nicola DAY - Green
John MYLES - UKIP
Phillip WHITLEY - Liberal Democrat
ORTON LONGUEVILLE
Alex AIREY - Green
Daniel GIBBS - Liberal Democrat
John OKONKOWSKI - UKIP
Heather SKIBSTED - Labour and Co-operative
Irene WALSH - Conservative
ORTON WATERVILLE
Gavin ELSEY - Conservative
Alan GASPARUTTI - Labour
Julie HOWELL - Green
Rachel SPEED - Liberal Democrat
PARK
Ian HARDMAN - Liberal Democrat
Aasiyah JOSEPH - Labour
John Philip PEACH - Conservative
Fiona RADIC - Green
PASTON AND WALTON
Jonas HOPOGAP YONGA - Labour
Haq NAWAZ - Conservative
Massimo PINTO - UKIP
Asif SHAHEED - Liberal Democrat Focus Team
Joseph WELLS - Green
RAVENSTHORPE
Paul BRISTOW - Conservative
Edward MURPHY - Labour and Co-operative
Mark PERRY - UKIP
Goran RADIC - Green
STANGROUND SOUTH
Ray BISBY - Conservative
Julian BRAY
Lisa Ann DUFFY - UKIP
Terri HAYNES - Liberal Democrat
Tony OTLEY - Labour
Jon PHILLIPSON BROWN - Green
WERRINGTON
Sandra BOND - Liberal Democrat
Ruta DALTON - Conservative
June KENNEDY - UKIP
Steve LANE - Werrington First
Roger PROUDFOOT - Green
Suzanne Marie WHITE - Labour