BREAKING: Candidates revealed for Peterborough City Council elections

The list of candidates has tonight been revealed for the local elections.

Eighteen of the 60 seats on Peterborough City Council are being contested on Thursday, May 3.

Labour Party candidates and supporters outside the Town Hall with MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya EMN-180317-173251009

The full list is below. Further coverage will follow on www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk.

BRETTON

Jo JOHNSON - Labour

Simon KAIL - Liberal Democrat

Alex Airey, Julie Howell, Barry Warne and Carolyn English from the Green Party

Barry WARNE - Green

Scott WARREN - Conservative

Graham WHITEHEAD - UKIP

CENTRAL

UKIP in Bridge Street

Mohammad Ayoub CHOUDHARY - Independent

Louise Catherine COLES - Conservative

Mahboob HUSSAIN - Labour

Jeff LIPSCOMB - UKIP

Alan SUMMERSIDE - Liberal Democrat

Steve WILSON - Green

DOGSTHORPE

Romina CAMMARATA - UKIP

Carolyn ENGLISH - Green

Dennis Peter JONES - Labour and Co-operative

Christopher Michael MOON - Conservative

Sandra RINGLER - Liberal Party

EAST

Stefan CLEMENTS - Green

Samantha HEMRAJ - Labour

Muhammad IKRAM - Conservative

Graham MCMILLAN - UKIP

EYE THORNEY AND NEWBOROUGH

Michael ALEXANDER - Green

Richard Andrew BROWN - Conservative

Christian DEFEO - Labour and Co-operative

Layton Mark MILLS - UKIP

Callum ROBERTSON - Liberal Democrat

FLETTON AND STANGROUND

Karen ALEXANDER - Green

Christian HOGG - Liberal Democrat

Peter David REEVE - UKIP

Chris SKIDMORE - Labour

Peter Huzley SLINGER - Independent

Bryan Andrew TYLER - Conservative

FLETTON AND WOODSTON

Alan DOWSON - Labour and Co-operative

Nigel NORTH - Conservative

David STEVENSON - Green

GUNTHORPE

Cherry BEEBY - Green

Andrew BOND - Liberal Democrat Focus Team

Marc BOYLAN-TAYLOR - UKIP

Emily Kate FISHER - Conservative

Anthony Steven LOCKHART - Independent

Haggai ODEP - Labour

HAMPTON VALE

Marco CERESTE - Conservative

Greg GUTHRIE - Green

Nicola MILLS - Liberal Democrat

Mohammed MUNIR - Labour and Co-operative

HARGATE AND HEMPSTED

Alex BAILEY - Green

Mohammed FAROOQ - Conservative

Callie HARGREAVES - Labour and Co-operative

Chris WIGGIN - Liberal Democrat

NORTH

Shazia BASHIR - Conservative

Naz BIBI - Labour

Nicola DAY - Green

John MYLES - UKIP

Phillip WHITLEY - Liberal Democrat

ORTON LONGUEVILLE

Alex AIREY - Green

Daniel GIBBS - Liberal Democrat

John OKONKOWSKI - UKIP

Heather SKIBSTED - Labour and Co-operative

Irene WALSH - Conservative

ORTON WATERVILLE

Gavin ELSEY - Conservative

Alan GASPARUTTI - Labour

Julie HOWELL - Green

Rachel SPEED - Liberal Democrat

PARK

Ian HARDMAN - Liberal Democrat

Aasiyah JOSEPH - Labour

John Philip PEACH - Conservative

Fiona RADIC - Green

PASTON AND WALTON

Jonas HOPOGAP YONGA - Labour

Haq NAWAZ - Conservative

Massimo PINTO - UKIP

Asif SHAHEED - Liberal Democrat Focus Team

Joseph WELLS - Green

RAVENSTHORPE

Paul BRISTOW - Conservative

Edward MURPHY - Labour and Co-operative

Mark PERRY - UKIP

Goran RADIC - Green

STANGROUND SOUTH

Ray BISBY - Conservative

Julian BRAY

Lisa Ann DUFFY - UKIP

Terri HAYNES - Liberal Democrat

Tony OTLEY - Labour

Jon PHILLIPSON BROWN - Green

WERRINGTON

Sandra BOND - Liberal Democrat

Ruta DALTON - Conservative

June KENNEDY - UKIP

Steve LANE - Werrington First

Roger PROUDFOOT - Green

Suzanne Marie WHITE - Labour